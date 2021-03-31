BANGOR, Maine - A Madison tomato company is required to pay $337,000 in wages and penalties after it failed to comply with federal laws regarding governing wages and working conditions for more than 100 employees.

The U.S. Department of Labor found Backyard Farms, LLC, in violation of the H-2A Temporary Agricultural Visa Program — which allows employers to bring non-immigrant foreign workers to fill seasonal and temporary jobs if worker a shortage is anticipated — and the Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act, which protects those workers.

Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Tuesday, March 30, 2021