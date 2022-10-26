Mainstay Technologies

Chief Executive Officer Ryan Barton poses for a photo in 2019 at Mainstay Technologies on Sundial Avenue in Manchester. Barton was named 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year Wednesday by the New Hampshire Tech Alliance.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER FILE

Ryan Barton, CEO of Mainstay Technologies, was named 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year on Wednesday by the New Hampshire Tech Alliance.

The alliance will present Barton the award Nov. 10 at its annual Innovation Summit at the Grappone Conference Center in Concord.