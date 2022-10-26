Chief Executive Officer Ryan Barton poses for a photo in 2019 at Mainstay Technologies on Sundial Avenue in Manchester. Barton was named 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year Wednesday by the New Hampshire Tech Alliance.
Ryan Barton, CEO of Mainstay Technologies, was named 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year on Wednesday by the New Hampshire Tech Alliance.
The alliance will present Barton the award Nov. 10 at its annual Innovation Summit at the Grappone Conference Center in Concord.
The Entrepreneur of the Year award was first given out in 1988. Award applicants are judged around risk, innovation, growth, competition, profitability and employment.
Barton started providing information technology work for hire at 13 years old and at 16 landed his first professional IT job, according to a news release. In 2004, at age 20, he founded Mainstay Technologies with just a folding table for a desk. The company, based in Manchester, has over 80 employees.
“Ryan is very deserving of this recognition. Not only has he led a company that has grown every year since their founding but he has continuously cultivated an award winning workplace culture,” said Julie Demers, executive director of the New Hampshire Tech Alliance, in a statement.
Tickets to the summit are $95 for members and $125 for nonmembers. For more information, visit nhtechalliance.org.