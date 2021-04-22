One of Maine's largest internet companies plans to install fast fiber internet to 11,500 rural customers starting early next year and make major upgrades to its existing network, which could significantly improve the state's lagging broadband infrastructure.
The moves from Consolidated Communications come as the state sharpens its focus on broadband. The coronavirus pandemic amplified the infrastructure gaps as workers and students struggled with slow internet at home. Broadband was a key element of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus, with Maine expecting to receive about $100 million for broadband and more potentially on the way in an infrastructure package. More federal money will go to four companies including Consolidated Communications as part of a $7.1 million federal auction grant to expand broadband to rural Maine.
