Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar will grace the cover of NHL 24, EA Sports announced Monday.

Makar is the first-ever UMass star to appear on the cover of the video game, which receives a new installment every year. Recent cover athletes include a combination of Trevor Zegras and Sarah Nurse in 2023. Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins appeared on the cover of “NHL 15″