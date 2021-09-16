The concept behind StageConnect Inc. is to free ideas from the constraints of location, and its technology is making that a reality and a necessity for clients.
The Nashua company has developed an audience interaction software designed to connect remote audiences with stage presenters for live interaction events such as concerts, conferences, seminars and more.
The software allows stage speakers or musicians to see their audience and interact with them, individually, on a large display for the duration of a remote, hybrid or in-venue discussion or event, said Cole Morgan, CEO and co-founder of StageConnect. “This enables users to enjoy real-time exchanges between connected users and event personalities.”
Headquartered at 141 Canal St. in Nashua, StageConnect is a fully remote company that will publicly launch in October; it is currently in a private release. Its software was used in December for a concert featuring the '80s metal band, Stryper.
“The speakers and the performers are actually addicted to this new format,” Morgan said.
The software enables presenters to see up to thousands of remote audience faces at a time and instantly interact with audience subsets and individuals, said Morgan, explaining award nominees and winners can be announced with instant feedback and comments available while displayed on any digital surface, live television, projector or large LED wall.
“Our technology allows every viewer to send their audio and video into the stage where the producer has complete control to build grids of viewers, as large as 30,000 at a time and up to 1 million viewers per event,” he said.
Friends or co-workers who live on opposite ends of the country or world can attend these virtual events "together," essentially changing and expanding the way people connect through entertainment, explained Morgan.
“And, from the artist’s perspective, they can do a tour in days, not months,” he said, adding a new watch party feature will also be launched.
For the artists, virtual concert tours can be held in three nights -- one for each time zone -- and the revenue may be higher than a traditional tour spanning over three months, according to Morgan.
StageConnect has 12 employees working full time from four countries and plans to fill 10 more positions within the next four to six months. Then, it plans to scale its workforce to nearly 48 employees in the near future, Morgan said.
StageConnect worked with the New Hampshire Small Business Development Center since it was founded, and with assistance from the eCoast Angel Network, it raised a founders round and a successful seed round to help with initial finances for the company. Although the idea for the company was spawned in December 2019, just before the pandemic, it officially kicked off in the summer of 2020.
Once COVID-19 hit, the software was developed out of necessity for event producers, said Morgan, who runs the company with assistance from Matt Murphy, co-founder and chief production officer, and Chris Hogan, vice president of growth.
“I think the demand is only going to increase, even once the pandemic is over,” said Morgan, adding many companies that run events are expressing plans to continue with hybrid models.
He compared StageConnect to a video provider such as Zoom or YouTube, explaining clients still need a stage and platform to use. StageConnect will pair clients up with a platform if they don’t have one, as well as a production company, if necessary, in order to derive a contract; it is also partnering with Red5 Pro, a video server company in Boston.
“We’ve learned a great deal about how to and not to run virtual events. We’ve compiled all of this hands-on knowledge into our product, giving us an incredible advantage in the market,” he said. “Over the course of the pandemic, with the audience on-screen on stage, has proven to be an addictive format for speakers. We’ve gotten to work with some incredible speakers such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gary Vaynerchuk and Marcus Lemonis.”
The global virtual events market was valued at $94.04 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 23.7% from 2021 to 2028, according to Grand View Research, an India and U.S. based market research and consulting company headquartered in San Francisco.
"The increased adoption of communication and collaboration tools across various industries, such as education, manufacturing and construction, healthcare, and retail and e-commerce, is expected to drive market growth," Grand View said in a July report.