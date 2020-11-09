Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Global markets roared Monday, with the Dow Jones industrial average soaring to intraday highs not seen since February as investors welcomed Joe Biden’s projected White House victory and promising vaccine news as hopeful signs of an eventual return to normalcy.