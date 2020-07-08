MANCHESTER -- Aldermen voted this week to accept $3.39 million in grant funding intended to assist low- to moderate-income Manchester residents, small businesses and nonprofit organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Aldermen voted to accept a $1,046,487 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and a $2,350,270 Emergency Solutions Grant (EGS). Both were awarded to Manchester by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and allocated through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has upended the lives of many people across our city. This funding will deliver critically needed assistance to members of the Manchester community who need help the most -- from expanding emergency shelter beds, to paying rent, to keeping a small business afloat,” said Mayor Joyce Craig in a statement. “I’m grateful for the additional federal funds allocated to help Manchester address the COVID-19 crisis during this challenging period in our city’s history.”
City officials say the CDBG-CV and ESG-CV funds include money for emergency housing, rental assistance, grants for small businesses, and more.
Aldermen approved a plan for distribution of funds presented by Craig and city planner Leon LaFreniere. The recommended plan outlines the use of these funds as follows:
$1,046,487 in CDBG-CV: These funds are focused on addressing economic, housing and public service issues caused by COVID-19 as follows:
● $550,000 to provide emergency housing assistance to low- or moderate-income homeowners and renters who have lost their employment income as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of rent or mortgage payments for up to three months;
● $250,000 to provide grants ($3,000 to $5,000) to small businesses owned by low- to moderate-income individuals; or that employ low- to moderate-income individuals who have had significant disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic;
● $146,487 to be made available via application to nonprofits and city departments for activities such as job training for those whose employment was impacted by COVD-19, meal delivery for those in quarantine, COVID-19 testing, supplies, and materials;
● $100,000 for program administration.
$2,350,270 in ESG-CV: These funds are for essential services that prevent or address homeless issues like rapid rehousing, homeless prevention, and renovations to an emergency shelter.
● $2,115,270 to be made available via application to nonprofits and city departments for expenses including operating support for increased costs due to COVID-19, funding for rental assistance and security deposits, and funding to support the quarantine of individuals who have contracted COVID-19;
● $235,000 for program administration.
Individuals, businesses, or nonprofits interested in receiving grants to support their COVID-19 response should contact Todd Fleming at tfleming@manchesternh.gov or 624-6450 for more information