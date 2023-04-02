The Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold a public hearing Tuesday on an application for the RSA 79-E tax credit program to convert an existing office building at 25-27 Lowell St. into apartments.
The applicant, Wellington Trade Center LLC, owns the existing five-story, steel-frame office building at 25-27 Lowell St., and is proposing to convert the structure into a 55,000-square foot apartment building, with 48 multi-family residential units and two first-floor commercial units.
The tax credit program lets developers who improve blighted properties in downtown areas delay paying property taxes on the value of the improvements.
To qualify, the applicant must meet several requirements under the statute, including that the rehabilitation of the structure must cost at least 15% of the pre-rehabilitation assessed valuation, or at least $75,000.
Online appraisal records show that the 2021 assessed valuation for the project parcel is $3,165,100. The proposed renovations total $9,248,561.
According to a report submitted to city aldermen by city Economic Development Office Director Jodie Nazaka, the building was built in 1940 and is considered in ‘average’ condition.
Floor plans provided by the applicant show the first floor consisting of two commercial units in the front of the building, which abuts Lowell Street, one (1) studio apartment, and seven (7) one-bedroom apartments.
The remaining floors consist of two, two-bedroom apartments, one studio apartment, and seven, one-bedroom apartments. Floors 2-5 each contain one, one-bedroom apartment that is ADA-compliant.
The ground floor plans show that the front entrance area will house two mailrooms for all tenants.
The applicant claims the proposed development would “improve the economic vitality of the neighborhood and area by overhauling an underutilized building to productive use,” adding 48 market-rate residential units to the downtown area.
Nazaka said Bob Gagne, chairman of the city’s Board of Assessors, Robert J. Gagne, estimates the property’s assessed value after renovation will be $9.6 million — increasing the annual property taxes by approximately $117,269.
If approved, the tax subsidy would result in an estimated cost savings of $640,443 over five years, Nazaka writes in a memo to aldermen.
The application for the tax credit program requests a five-year term. City Ordinance 36.40 (C) pursuant to RSA 79-E:5 states the Board of Mayor and Aldermen can grant a tax relief period of up to, but not exceeding, five years.
Nazaka and the city’s Economic Development Office have recently proposed modifications to the city’s Community Revitalization Tax Relief Incentive Application and amendments to the city code that “tighten up” the process.
The proposed changes include:
• Increasing the fee for the RSA 79-E application fee from $50 to $200;
• Amending Section 36.40 of the city code of ordinances, “Community Revitalization Tax Relief Incentive,” to provide two more years of tax relief for projects that create new residential units and four additional years for projects that include at least two-thirds new affordable housing units; and
• Amending the same section to read that substantial rehabilitation or replacement shall begin within 12 months of the date of aldermen voting to grant tax relief.
NH RSA 79-E was written into law on April 1, 2006, and adopted by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in 2015.The public hearing on the RSA 79-E tax credit program application for the project is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.