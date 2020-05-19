MANCHESTER — City aldermen on Tuesday voted to table a request from Penuche’s Music Hall Owner Chuck Kalantsis for permission to close off a section of Lowell Street every Sunday through late October, after owners of neighboring businesses argued doing so would negatively impact them.
In a letter to board members, Kalantsis mentions he has operated during the temporary street closure — which allows him to expand seating for his club and restaurant outdoors — for the past four years “without any incidents, adding he has trained his employees in social distancing guidelines.
“The community loves and asks for it,” writes Kalantsis. The request was to close Lowell Street to Nutfield Lane every Sunday from May 24 to the end of October, between the hours of 2:30 p.m and 11 p.m.
Back in 2017 city aldermen granted, then rescinded, permission to close the road, after owners of nearby businesses claimed the closure adversely impacted them.
Ahead of this week’s meeting, several downtown business owners emailed aldermen urging them to reject Kalantsis’ request.
“In the past when the street has been closed we have had customers complain about it,” wrote David Perry, owner of The Bridge Cafe at 1117 Elm St. “I am a big believer that one person’s business should not negatively impact another’s. He should wait for the inside seating in a few weeks.”
“Lowell Street as you all know is a one way street that houses dozens of businesses in our community,” writes Peter McNulty, owner of Northeast Munitions on Lowell Street. “Closing the entrance to Lowell St. eliminates valuable parking for many downtown businesses, as well as makes access to the businesses of Lowell St. extremely difficult and inconvenient for our customers. The last two years this closure has occurred, my stores sales numbers have plummeted. Sunday is a day with free city parking, and a day when many have the day off from work. It is consistently our second busiest day of the week. Losing this revenue creates a major hardship for us as well as the other neighboring businesses.”
“Last spring, we were very surprised when one Sunday Lowell St. was shut down with no notice,” write Clark and Ben Graves, owners of Gauchos Brazilian Steakhouse at 62 Lowell St. “We immediately questioned this with City Hall and were told it was closed every Sunday for the summer. We then looked at sales records to try to determine what effect if any the closing had on business here at our restaurant. We noticed our business on Sunday drops 15%-20% when the street is closed. It does not benefit our business in the slightest to have this one-way street blocked off at the entrance. The (COVID-19) virus has brought many restaurants to the brink. Having the street blocked off during Sunday afternoons and evenings would push us even closer to the edge.”
“In this unprecedented time, it is crucial to our business survival if our patrons can have access to Lowell (Street) to either have their curbside pick up or stop in for a meal,” wrote Trumin Nguyen, owner of Buba Noodle Bar at 36 Lowell St. “We urgently request for the city to not close Lowell street just to benefit one business and could hurt many others.”
“Without a single abutter in support, how is this even before you?” asked former Ward 3 alderman and Mint Bistro owner Tim Baines. “I believe strongly a vote in favor of this proposal is one that does not have the community’s best interest in mind.”
Aldermen voted 7-6 with one abstention to table the request. Voting to table were Kevin Cavanaugh, Pat Long, Tony Sapienza, Elizabeth Moreau, Bill Barry, Normand Gamache, and Dan O’Neil. Opposed were Will Stewart, Jim Roy, Mike Porter, Barbara Shaw, Keith Hirschmann, and Joe Kelly Levasseur. Ross Terrio abstained from voting.