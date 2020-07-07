Manchester will join other cities across New Hampshire in offering expanded outdoor dining opportunities downtown, after aldermen gave the green light to a plan allowing restaurants to convert parking spaces into dining spots.
Mayor Joyce Craig, Ward 3 Alderman Pat Long, and Intown Executive Director Sara Beaudry brought the proposal to board members Tuesday night, when aldermen gathered for their first in-person meeting at City Hall since the COVID-19 pandemic hit New Hampshire.
Craig, Long and Beaudry told board members that after Gov. Chris Sununu let the ‘Stay at Home Order’ expire and eased restrictions on public gatherings, “it makes sense to safely expand outdoor dining options even more.”
The group talked to restaurant owners and managers along Elm Street about the opportunity for them to expand seating in parking spaces directly in front of their sidewalk encumbrances.
Based on feedback officials received from downtown businesses, approximately 21 of the 120 parking spaces along Elm Street (located between Bridge and Merrimack streets) would be blocked off with jersey barriers to allow for outdoor seating in front of businesses that request it.
As of late last week, the following businesses had expressed interest in using parking spaces for outdoor seating -- The Bookery (five spaces), Cafe Le Reine (three spaces), Campo Enoteca (three spaces), Republic (three spaces), The Gyro Spot (two spaces) and Penuche’s Music Hall (four spaces).
Public works crews are expected to install the jersey barriers the weekend of July 18-19, with the expanded outdoor dining spaces available starting July 20, and running through Oct. 11.
City officials estimate each downtown space generates approximately $65 per week in parking revenue. If 20 spaces are used for dining for 13 weeks from July 18 through October 11, officials put the estimated loss in revenue at $16,900.
Several aldermen asked if additional businesses could come forward this week and request spaces, beyond the 20 outlined in the plan.
“We’re already hearing from others,” said Craig.
“This can be a running application process,” said Normand. “If somebody wants it they can apply and we’ll get them in there.”
“I would just put the footnote that I think the city should always reserve the right to reverse plans if things should spike back up,” said city health director Anna Thomas, referring to the number of COVID-19 cases in the city.
City officials said no handicap spaces downtown would be lost.
Prior to the vote, several residents and business owners expressed support for the proposal.
Chuck Kalantzis of Penuche's Music Hall told aldermen downtown businesses “won’t survive” without help.
“No one can survive under these circumstances,” said Kalantzis. “We’re the backbone of this downtown. If you guys don’t help us, there’s nothing we can do. Nobody will survive. We need your help. Get the politics out of this.”
Manchester resident Derek Shooster said he didn’t mind losing a few parking spaces downtown.
“It’s a small penalty to pay for a lifeline for the businesses,” said Shooster.
Mike Collins, CEO of Alumni Ventures Group on Elm Street, said he supports expanding outdoor dining options even further.
“I think it should be a permanent plan,” said Collins, adding the city should look to make Elm Street a “dining mecca.”
Similar measures have met with success recently in other communities like Nashua, Portsmouth, Portland, Maine, and the North End in Boston.
Peter Macone, a partner at Republic and Campo Enoteca restaurants, started an online petition back in April to close sections of Elm Street to vehicular traffic, opening the area up for outdoor dining and pedestrians. That initiative, which received over 3,200 signatures, was tabled by the aldermen.