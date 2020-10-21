Allegro MicroSystems CEO Ravi Vig

CEO Ravi Vig speaks at a reception at Allegro MicroSystems in Manchester in 2017.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER FILE

MANCHESTER — Allegro MicroSystems Inc., which makes semiconductors for the auto and industrial markets, has priced its initial public offering at $12 to $14 per share.

Shares of common stock would trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “ALGM,” the company announced Wednesday.

Wednesday, October 21, 2020