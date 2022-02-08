CONCORD — A federal judge has sided with the Securities and Exchange Commission in an early test of the regulator’s case against a New Hampshire company that has issued its own cryptocurrency.
In a ruling issued Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Paul Barbadoro rejected a claim by Manchester-based LBRY Inc., which claimed the SEC case amounted to selective enforcement.
“This is all very preliminary. The judge is getting himself up to speed,” said Jeremy Kauffman, founder of LBRY.
The company has built its own YouTube-like video-sharing service, Odysee.com, using blockchain technology, which decentralizes the videos among a broad, disparate network of computers that not even Kauffman can control.
Blockchain is the technology behind Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The SEC has accused LBRY of violating securities laws because the company issued its cryptocurrency, named LBC, which the SEC claimed was used to generate capital and must be regulated as a security.
LBRY has issued more than 13 million LBCs, the SEC said in its civil complaint against the company, which it initiated in March 2021.
A single LBC was trading for 3.5 cents on Tuesday, Kauffman said. Because of the pending SEC case, someone can only buy LBC outside the United States from international dealers, Kauffman said.
LBRY has hired the New York firm Perkins Coie and the New Hampshire firm Shaheen & Gordon to fight the SEC case. An email to the SEC and its lawyer was not returned Tuesday.
In his ruling, Barbardoro rejected LBRY’s argument that the SEC was unfairly targeting the small company and not going after bigger cryptocurrency issuers such as Bitcoin and Dogecoin.
Even LBRY lawyers admit that the SEC has taken action against 42 cryptocurrency creators for failure to register, and 19 of those did not involve fraud allegations, the judge wrote.
“LBRY’s admission that the SEC has been pursuing enforcement actions against multiple other digital currency creators dooms its selective enforcement defense,” Barbadoro wrote.
Outside of the SEC complaint, LBRY is doing well, Kauffman said. Odysee had 40 million viewers in January, and interest in unregulated hosting of creative content has increased with last week’s pressure on Spotify to stop hosting Joe Rogan.
A lot of Rogan’s guests appear on videos posted on Odysee, but Rogan does not; he has an exclusive contract with Spotify, Kauffman said.
Kauffman, who is involved with the New Hampshire Free State Project, said no LBC coin investors have complained to the SEC, no allegations of fraud are involved with LBC, and he did not sell coins until his network was functional.
His lawyers have tried to meet with the SEC to discuss the case, but the agency has refused. When he asks the SEC about what would be legal when it comes to cryptocurrency, the agency tells him to hire a lawyer.
“There’s no guidance, no rules,” he said, “It’s Kafkaesque.”
Next up, Barbadoro will have to decide if LBRY lawyers can depose the former director of the SEC Division of Corporation Finance, William Hinman.
Trial in the case is scheduled for September.