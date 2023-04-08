From left, Madeline Hutchings, Alisha E.A. Cahall, Shawna Letteney, Cathy Schmitz, Brad Cook, Ann N. Butenhof, Arlene Cox, Judith L. Bomster, Renee L. Lubinski, gather at Sheehan Phinney in Manchester on Thursday. Missing from the picture is Denise Aiken. Attorneys Butenhof and Bomster and their team recently joined Sheehan Phinney.
Sheehan Phinney has picked up another local law firm, the Manchester law firm’s second expansion in less than six months.
With the addition of Butenhof & Bomster, the firm enhances its probate and estate planning capabilities, and expands its services to include elder law and special needs trusts, said Managing Director David McGrath.
“We’re committed to businesses first and foremost. But we also have a long history of trust and estates legal services to families and individuals,” McGrath said during an interview Wednesday.
Attorneys Judith Bomster, Ann Butenhof and Alisha Cahall and three paralegals have moved from their Hanover Street offices to Sheehan Phinney at 1000 Elm St. The longtime practice offers specialties the larger firm did not previously offer.
“For example, they provide sophisticated elder law and special needs trust services,” McGrath said.
Bomster said she and Butenhof had been working on a long-range plan for the firm.
“It’s kind of an occupational imperative as an estate planner to kind of look ahead and ensure things are ticking along smoothly for everyone,” Bomster said. “It had been 17 years of practicing in a small firm in New Hampshire. My partner, Ann, and I were looking years ahead for our clients and our team. And Sheehan has such a strong presence in the state in terms of serving clients and being committed to the community.”
Brad Cook, who joined Sheehan Phinney in 1973, will continue to be the “cornerstone” of the firm’s estate planning practice group, McGrath said.
“He’s still practicing full-time, fortunately for us. But he has been very active in pursuit of Ann and Judith and their team, understanding that they’re going to be key to the future success of this practice area,” McGrath said.
Sheehan Phinney also operates offices in Concord, Portsmouth, Boston and White River Junction, Vermont. It employs 70 people.
In November, Cook Little, a Manchester law firm know for its work with technology startups and family-owned businesses, joined Sheehan Phinney, adding eight attorneys to the firm.