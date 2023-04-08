Sheehan Phinney

From left, Madeline Hutchings, Alisha E.A. Cahall, Shawna Letteney, Cathy Schmitz, Brad Cook, Ann N. Butenhof, Arlene Cox, Judith L. Bomster, Renee L. Lubinski, gather at Sheehan Phinney in Manchester on Thursday. Missing from the picture is Denise Aiken. Attorneys Butenhof and Bomster and their team recently joined Sheehan Phinney.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Sheehan Phinney has picked up another local law firm, the Manchester law firm’s second expansion in less than six months.

With the addition of Butenhof & Bomster, the firm enhances its probate and estate planning capabilities, and expands its services to include elder law and special needs trusts, said Managing Director David McGrath.

Mike Cote is senior editor for news and business. Contact him at mcote@unionleader.com or 206-7724.