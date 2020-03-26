MANCHESTER — In a cavernous room that usually hosts classes for 25 people or more, Lisa Maria-Booth led a group of nine in an FMX workout at Fortitude Health & Training on Wednesday — not yet knowing it would be one of her last for a while.
Each participant had their own station with equipment they would need for their reps. They were moving hard and fast but not beyond the confines of an invisible boundary as “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus blasted from the speakers.
“I’m always the only one talking. Tell me how you feel!,” Booth said, prompting a round of hoots and hollers. “C’mon, tell me how you feel!”
Meanwhile, in a nearly empty space down the hall, two trainers led exercises in front of a laptop for a live stream. From the safety of their homes, 40 people followed along via a ZOOM connection, getting their hearts pumping without risking exposure to COVID-19.
Most gyms, yoga studios and other fitness centers in the Granite State had already shut down as coronavirus precaution mandates have left grocery stores, gas stations and pharmacies about the only businesses functioning close to normal.
“We’re going to wait to see what Sununu does,” she said.
On Thursday, Booth got her answer.
Gov. Chris Sununu issued a stay-at-home order that brought New Hampshire in line with surrounding New England states that had already ordered all nonessential businesses closed.
Booth and her husband, Dave Booth, who own the Canal Street gym, had been trying to keep the business operating as much as possible, introducing virtual classes to stay connected with their members.
After midnight Friday, those classes will be the only ones they can offer.
With another owner, Lisa Maria-Booth operates a sister business, Fort Cycle, that also was holding smaller group classes in the complex Wednesday, reduced from 26 bikers to nine plus an instructor.
Under normal circumstances, Fortitude and Fort Cycle would see 500 to 600 people walk through the door daily, he said. This week, it had dropped to around 35 to 40, Dave Booth said.
“We’re taking a hit. We’re trending down, but we’re trying to level off,” he said Wednesday. “At minimum, small businesses need to keep a pulse. If you shut down, a lot of small businesses aren’t going to be able to start up again.”
The Booths had been preparing for a shutdown so the governor’s order was no surprise. Fort Cycle also will be adding live streaming.
“We’ve been scrambling to get ready for what we felt was inevitable,” she said Thursday afternoon. “We feel ready. We’re going to continue our virtual classes.”
The new directive comes more than a week after many gyms had already voluntarily closed.
Planet Fitness, which is headquartered in Hampton and is one of the largest fitness club franchises, closed its New Hampshire locations on March 17 and had planned to reopen on March 31.
But other gyms remained open with owners trying to find ways to keep their equipment clean and encourage their members to practice social distancing.
Many gyms had already canceled group fitness classes and began offering virtual classes for those stuck at home.
Salem Health Officer Brian Lockard said he had received complaints from some people who felt gyms should be closed.
“The biggest concern is the person-to-person transmission,” he said.
The Workout Club, which has locations in Londonderry, Manchester and Salem, made changes Tuesday after Sununu issued an order prohibiting groups of more than 10 people. The gym limited access to keep the number of people inside to 10 or less and began requiring members to schedule 45-minute workout sessions.
The Zoo Health Club remained open 24 hours a day, but was only staffed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The club has gyms in Concord, Derry, Epping and Manchester.
Like other clubs, the Zoo had canceled its group fitness classes until further notice and planned to stay open “as long as we are allowed,” according to a post on its Facebook page.
While the number of users had dropped since the coronavirus was declared a pandemic, Great Bay Athletic Club in Newmarket took several steps in an effort to keep the virus at bay while keeping its doors open, according to owner John Terlizzi.
But as soon as the state’s 10-person rule was announced, the club temporarily closed effective Tuesday afternoon.
Before the restriction, Terlizzi said the club was monitoring the number of people inside but did not limit users because the building rarely exceeded 25 people and generally had less than 10 people at any given time.