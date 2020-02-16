MANCHESTER — The developer of a new hotel being built in the Millyard hopes to now focus on building housing that is needed to help sustain New Hampshire’s workforce.
The Millyard has seen a growing number of workers, prompting the need for both the Tru by Hilton hotel and apartments, said Peter Flotz of Florida-based Lansing Melbourne Group at Colliers International’s annual spotlight event held at the city’s Rex Theatre on Thursday evening.
“I think our next play here in New Hampshire is workforce housing,” he said. “We are doing about 1,000 units in the Charlotte (N.C.) market right now, and the phone won’t stop ringing. There are cities that are desperate for that as they see their workforce fleeing.”
The company is in the final stages of negotiating with Nashua to build about 150 apartments on city-owned land within an opportunity zone — a $30 million to $35 million project, according to Flotz.
“We try to make the units a little smaller and give them a lot of amenities so it is an attractive place to live and try to put them in the urban center, so they don’t need their car for everything; they’re near a food store, they’re near places to grab dinner, and they’re near the things they like to do,” Flotz said in an interview.
Flotz said the company is looking for similar opportunities in Manchester and other southern New Hampshire cities and towns.
“For us, to make the economics of those deals work, you really need a city that wants to do it,” he said. “We usually need a little bit of help.”
Bob Rohrer, managing director for Colliers International for New Hampshire, said the state has a need for 15,000 to 20,000 housing units.
He predicted a strong year in the industrial and office markets even with little commercial development in the works. The growth of life sciences, medical and high-tech sectors in Boston is pushing other industrial uses farther outside the city, he said.
“We may see some of that visible in New Hampshire in 2020,” Rohrer said.
Manchester had a 3.2% jump in its office occupancy in 2019, mostly because of BAE Systems renting space at 3000 Goffs Falls Road.
Colliers is also marketing a 100,000-square-foot space at 150 Dow St., where Oracle will close its office in the former Dyn headquarters, according to a Colliers report.
“With such a large space hitting the market, the occupancy rate may dip, but hopefully with the increased interest in the area, the vacancy will not stay on the market long,” the report reads.
The Tru by Hilton is scheduled to open in August.