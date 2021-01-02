The old factory town of Kalamazoo, Michigan, has become a center for covid-19 vaccine manufacturing. That may help the area's economy turn a corner after some tough years.
Ranked highest in this year's Bloomberg Brain Drain Index of population loss of top talent, Kalamazoo has struggled like the rest of the U.S. with the job-crushing pandemic. But the city got some hope when Pfizer's factory in adjacent Portage recently became a key distribution point for the vaccine. The drugmaker and German partner BioNTech plan to deliver 200 million doses to the U.S. by July.
