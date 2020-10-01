Manchester City Hall
Buy Now

Dusk settles over downtown Manchester in this photo. 

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER/

Manchester officials on Thursday announced the launch of a new initiative aimed at helping local businesses recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Mayor Joyce Craig, eligible businesses can receive up to $5,000 through the Manchester Small Business Resiliency Grant Program.

Thursday, October 01, 2020
Wednesday, September 30, 2020