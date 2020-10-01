Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
NEW YORK - Average drive-thru times at major fast food chains got 29.8 seconds slower in 2020, a survey showed on Thursday, dragged by increased safety protocols and staff turnover during the coronavirus pandemic.
BRUSSELS - Alphabet's Google plans to pay $1 billion to publishers globally for their news over the next three years, its CEO said on Thursday, a step that could help it win over a powerful group amid heightened regulatory scrutiny worldwide.