MANCHESTER - Members of the city planning board voted Thursday to approve a controversial plan to build a gas station in the Wellington Hill neighborhood of Manchester, after more than 100 residents expressed opposition to the project.
The vote was 6-2 in favor of granting a conditional use permit and site plan for the project at 55 Edward J. Roy Drive. Voting in favor of the plan was board chairman Dan Leclerc, June Trisciani, Barry Lussier, Robb Curry, Bryce Kaw-uh and John St. Pierre. Opposed were Ward 3 Ald. Pat Long and Andrew Boyle.
The plan passed with conditions requiring the hours of operation be limited to between 4 a.m. and 11 p.m., and ‘Do Not Block’ signage be painted onto the pavement in front of the first easterly driveway on Edward J. Roy Drive.
Reaction to the vote Thursday was strong.
"I am incredibly disappointed in the Manchester Planning Board for voting to approve this ill-conceived gas station and this incredibly inappropriate location,” said Ward 2 Ald. Will Stewart. “This creates a major safety concern for the residents of the Wellington Hill neighborhood. I cannot overstate what a terrible and reckless decision this is."
“I voted against this plan last time,” said LeClerc. “Personally, I think they’ve come up with a better plan. I think they crossed the T’s and dotted the I’s. I think they will do their best to make it safe.”
Ahead of Thursday night’s vote, planning board members received more than one hundred emails from residents opposed to the project - proposed for 55 Edward J. Roy Drive, north of Wellington Road near Exit 8 off Interstate 93 in Ward 2 which includes a building to house a convenience store, coffee shop, deli and fueling area with 12 gas pumps.
Long initially made a motion to deny the conditional use permit.
“I still believe that for residents and neighbors in that area, walking will be difficult, biking will be difficult,” said Long. “I’m not convinced that this use is compatible with the neighborhood.”
Jeffrey Belanger, senior planner at the city's planning and development department, told board members the developer - Z1 Express in Bedford - agreed to a request from public works officials to construct a sidewalk the entire frontage of the site.
“I’m still not convinced that it’s safe,” said Long.
“I think it’s something that we need to consider,” said Lussier.
The vote came three years and one lawsuit after a similar proposal for the same site was pitched to city officials.
Planning board members voted down the original proposal - first submitted by developer Z1 Express in Bedford in 2017 - back in March of 2018, on a 4-3 vote. That came two weeks after the board deadlocked, 3-3, on the same request.
Former Manchester Economic Development Director Melanie Sanuth abstained during that initial vote, but was the deciding vote against it the second time around. Other “no” votes were Alderman-at-Large Joe Kelly Levasseur, Ward 3 Alderman Pat Long, and board member Dan LeClerc. In favor of the project were Planning Board Chairman Michael Harrington and board members Michael O’Donoghue and former member Guy Guerra.
Lawyers representing the developer had asked Levasseur and Ward 6 Alderman Elizabeth Moreau to disqualify themselves because they were followers of a Facebook page called “Wellington Hill Area Residents,” which formed late in 2017. Lawyers Roy Tilsley and Greg Michael of the firm Bernstein, Shur, Sawyer and Nelson maintained the sole purpose of the Facebook group was to oppose the project.
Attorneys argued if Levasseur had disqualified himself prior to the initial 3-3 vote, the project would have passed that night.
In a ruling dated Oct. 29, 2019, Judge Amy Messer wrote the evidence “strongly indicates” Levasseur made up his mind before deliberations took place.
Z-1 Express resubmitted their proposal to the planning board earlier this year, with a few changes. The updated proposal drops the number of fueling pumps from 16 to 12, positioned in a single row. Attorneys for the developers told city planners last month they have also pushed back the 6,500 SF convenience store with fast food, likely a coffee shop and deli, on the site to buffer it from the neighbors. They also said they will limit their operating hours both for the store and the gas pumps from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m.