The city has relaunched the Manchester Small Business Grant and Program Assistance initiative, which was developed as a source to help small businesses recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
So far, the program has provided grants to 53 Manchester businesses and created 16 jobs and retained 38 employees, according to a news release.
The grants, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act recommendations approved by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in 2021, provide up to $10,000 to support small businesses.
Businesses are eligible for fixed business costs, including rent, utilities and payroll accrued during the pandemic, costs associated with transitioning to e-commerce business platforms, outdoor space upgrades, and other technical assistance needs, according to the release.
Businesses have faced decreased revenues and staffing shortages, Mayor Joyce Craig said.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our community, and we must do everything we can to help them succeed,” Craig said in a statement.
Deo Mwano Consultancy, the Greater Manchester Chamber, The city’s Planning and Community Development Department and the Economic Development Office are partnering on the administration, marketing and outreach for this program.
While these funds are available to all eligible small businesses, there will be an emphasis placed on outreach to minority owned businesses.
“We met the businesses where there were at a time things were very difficult. We provided resources that made the process much easier to navigate the challenges with certain federal requirements. This time around, we are excited there are more resources to go out to the businesses,” said Deo Mwano, CEO, founder and managing principal, Deo Mwano Consultancy, in a statement.