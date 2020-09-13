bluAqua Restrobar
Thomas Roy/Union Leader

A man walks by the bluAqua Restrobar in Manchester on Sunday. The restaurant is closed temporarily after an employee was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The owner of a restaurant in downtown Manchester has opted to “err on the side of caution” and temporarily close his eatery, after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Scott Forrester, owner of bluAqua Restrobar at 930 Elm St., posted on Facebook Sunday that he received word over the weekend that a staff member tested positive for the deadly virus. According to Forrester, the employee had not worked since Friday, Sept. 4 and was asymptomatic until Wednesday, Sept. 9.

