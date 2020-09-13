Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
The owner of a restaurant in downtown Manchester has opted to “err on the side of caution” and temporarily close his eatery, after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Scott Forrester, owner of bluAqua Restrobar at 930 Elm St., posted on Facebook Sunday that he received word over the weekend that a staff member tested positive for the deadly virus. According to Forrester, the employee had not worked since Friday, Sept. 4 and was asymptomatic until Wednesday, Sept. 9.
FRANCONIA — In a continuation of a partnership among Cannon Mountain, the Holderness School and the Franconia Ski Club, ground was broken last Thursday on the nearly $3 million Mittersill Performance Center, an Alpine training facility.