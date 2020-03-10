MANCHESTER — The Rite Aid on South Willow Street near Queen City Avenue is going out of business, and the prime “billboard” real estate is being pitched for a restaurant, bank or urgent care center.
The 11,200-square-foot building can be leased as is or subdivided, according to a listing on loopnet.com. The property includes a drive-thru.
The pharmacy itself is already closed, with prescriptions on file being sent to the CVS pharmacy at 788 South Willow St., according to Christopher Savarese, a Rite Aid spokesman. A liquidation sale at the location began Sunday.
Rite Aid is one of the latest businesses set to close on South Willow Street, including Modell’s Sporting Goods and the Friendly’s restaurant.
“There is quite a lot of retail available on South Willow Street, however, the (Rite Aid) property is the only single-tenant building available at 11,000 square feet,” said Denise Bernard, a Realtor with Keller Williams Coastal Realty, which is listing the property.
Bernard hopes the drive-through will be a draw for another pharmacy, bank or food service. The property includes 55 parking spaces.
The Rite Aid has been there since the building opened in 1999, more than 20 years ago.
“It is at a major intersection of crossroads,” Bernard said.
In 2015, Walgreens acquired Rite Aid for $9.4 billion.
After the closing, the city will have four Rite Aid locations, including on Mammoth Road, Hooksett Road, Elm Street and McGregor Street. The McGregor Street location will be relocated on the same property to make way for the expansion of Catholic Medical Center.
Keller Williams Coastal Realty only recently put a for-lease sign on the building. This has generated some interest, but no leases have been signed.