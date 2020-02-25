MANCHESTER — For the fourth time in 44 years, The Bike Barn is on the move.
The business is unable to stay in its 252 Willow St. location because of remediation being done for lead and asbestos, according to the building owner. Pinwheel Properties is transforming the old factory into a mixed-use development to be known as The Factory on Willow with apartments, offices and shops.
The Bike Barn is set to move to 720 Union St. — the same building as To Share Brewing Co. — next month in the city’s North End. The business is offering sales of 10% to 50% off as part of a moving sale, according to co-owner Patrick Lessard.
Pinwheel Properties worked with The Bike Barn on the relocation.
“The size is very similar,” Lessard said. “It has higher ceilings, which for a bike shop is very beneficial. You can hang bikes. It creates a lot of real estate as well.”
Amy Chhom, of Pinwheel Properties, told the planning board that The Bike Barn and To Share Brewing Co. will complement each other well.
The Bike Barn "is mostly a daytime business, where To Share is mostly an evening business,” she said. “We see there is nearly an hour daily of overlap.”
The neighborhood feel will work well for the shop, especially with families out riding bikes and needing a quick fix, Lessard said.
“When we’re over there doing the buildout on the weekends there seems to be good foot traffic and a lot of people interested looking in the windows and asking us questions,” he said. “The customers we speak to are very excited we are moving there.”
Across the country, it’s common to have bike shops near coffee shops or breweries. Some are combined.
“You see that a lot in Vermont,” Lessard said. “Someone can come in, and we will be able to do a flat repair, and they’ll be able to enjoy a fresh beverage.”
Another benefit of the move? The new location is on a two-way street for the first time in the bike shop’s history.
“When my father started the bike shop years ago he took a business class and his professor said, ‘You don’t want to be on a one-way street,’” Lessard said. “But we’ve been successful.”