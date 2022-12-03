Manchester is looking for an identity when it comes to marketing all the city has to offer.
The Economic Development Office is seeking proposals for advertising agencies to create citywide branding and a marketing strategy.
The brand will be used on signs, letterheads, signage, social media marketing materials and websites, according to the request for proposals.
“The brand should represent the varied economic sectors of our collaborators and be used for residential, business, and visitor recruitment,” the proposal reads. “A branding campaign will help instill a sense of pride for the city of Manchester as well as create design standards for future marketing and communication material.”
Proposals are due Dec. 20.
The budget is approximately $2 million over the course of five years, which includes agency fees, asset production and paid media. The project is being paid for with American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The project was made a priority by Mayor Joyce Craig and the board of aldermen to address the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Jodie Nazaka, economic development director.
“The goal is to differentiate Manchester by developing a brand that may be used to market the city to prospective businesses, developers, residents, and visitors,” she said. “The project results will help support the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport and our local hospitality and tourism industries that have been heavily impacted by COVID-19.”
Similar branding campaigns have been successful statewide and in other comparable cities.
New Hampshire launched its “Live Free” campaign in April 2012. The brand is used on billboards, commercials, conference backdrops and social media, among other uses.
Lori Harnois, state tourism director, said a lot of research went into the branding campaign, which included perception studies for visitors and surveys.
“It played off of the state’s motto,” she said. “A lot of people know that motto and just the spirit of being on vacation and enthusiasm and living free.”
The logo which incorporates lakes, mountains, rivers and ocean showcases the diverse offerings of the state. It is used on billboards and “Welcome to New Hampshire” signs.
“It provides an umbrella message to recognize New Hampshire as something,” she said.
The message goes beyond the tourism industry.
“We are now using it through the division of economic development and their efforts to help with business and workforce recruitment,” Harnois said.
In 2019, Portland, Maine, went through a similar process as Manchester when it selected Portland Design Co. to come up with a brand and Blaze Partners to perform marketing services, according to its “brand guidelines” website. The project was not implemented until after the pandemic hit.
The design was created after conducting two surveys.
The logo is an abstraction of the shape of the city using the primary colors — Casco navy and Bay light blue — to “pull from the coastal character of Portland’s location,” according to the website.
“Abstract representation allows for creative interpretation and speaks to Portland’s diverse and evolving populations — inviting residents, business owners, as well as new and existing community members to be part of the conversation,” the website reads.