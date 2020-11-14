Jeremy Hitcocck with Gray Chynoweth

Jeremy Hitchcock, right, and Gray Chynoweth of Minim speak with a reporter on Sept. 4, 2019.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER FILE

MANCHESTER — Minim, a cloud-based WiFi security platform startup co-founded by former Dyn CEO Jeremy Hitchcock, is merging with a Boston-based hardware company it has partnered with for the past year.

Zoom Telephonics makes cable modems and other internet access products under the Motorola brand. The merger announced Thursday combines Minim’s AI-driven WiFi management and security software applications with Zoom’s home-hardware products as part of a growing $355.1 billion global broadband services market.

