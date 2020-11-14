Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
MANCHESTER — Minim, a cloud-based WiFi security platform startup co-founded by former Dyn CEO Jeremy Hitchcock, is merging with a Boston-based hardware company it has partnered with for the past year.
Zoom Telephonics makes cable modems and other internet access products under the Motorola brand. The merger announced Thursday combines Minim’s AI-driven WiFi management and security software applications with Zoom’s home-hardware products as part of a growing $355.1 billion global broadband services market.
