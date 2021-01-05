The New Hampshire Liquor Commission will build a new NH Liquor & Wine Outlet on Gold Street in Manchester. The 13,000-square-foot Outlet, which will feature more than 4,000 sizes and varieties of wines and spirits, will closely mirror the new NH Liquor & Wine Outlet in Warner (pictured here), which opened in July 2017.
MANCHESTER — The state’s largest city will be latest to receive a brand new, freestanding Liquor & Wine Outlet.
The New Hampshire Liquor Commission plans to knock down the existing Enterprise Rent-A-Car building at 850 Gold St. off South Willow Street in order to build the new store. The 13,000-square-foot store is set to open by the end of the year, according to the commission.
WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Total bankruptcy filings for 2020 hit their lowest level since 1986 as a flood of government support programs offset at least temporarily the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic and a related recession, Epiq AACER reported on Friday.
WASHINGTON -- U.S. bankruptcy filings for 2020 hit their lowest level since 1986 as a flood of government support programs offset at least temporarily the full brunt of the coronavirus pandemic and a related recession, Epiq AACER reported on Friday.