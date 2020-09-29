Director of Manchester Water Works Philip Croasdale
Philip Croasdale, director of Manchester Water Works, tries a sample of the water his department prepares for city taps.

 David Lane/Union Leader

Officials at Manchester Water Works announced Tuesday the utility will resume issuing disconnection notices on Oct. 1 for accounts with outstanding balances that fall under state guidelines.

On June 30, Emergency Order #58 terminated Emergency Order #3 effective July 15. Emergency Order #3 prohibited New Hampshire utilities from disconnecting or discontinuing service for non-payment effective March 17.

