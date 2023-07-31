Lynda Prunier of Manchester has been named the National Caregiver of the Year by Visiting Angels.
Prunier was selected from nominations collected from over 600 Visiting Angels franchise locations nationwide. The award recognizes her overall contribution and commitment to delivering quality, compassionate care to the clients and families she serves.
Prunier, who joined Visiting Angels of Auburn almost three years ago, currently works with two clients who have complicated and unique needs. She takes the time to educate herself about their conditions, providing exceptional care that ensures their safety and comfort, said Debra Desrosiers, owner/director of the Auburn franchise.
“I’ve needed care for 40 years, and Lynda is by far the best caregiver I’ve ever had come into my home,” says Ray, one of Lynda’s clients. “If no one comes to my house in the morning, I can’t get out of bed. However, Lynda is unfailingly reliable. In the two years we’ve worked together, I’ve never had to worry if she was going to show up.”
“Lynda is an angel on earth, a true gem among caregivers,” said Desrosiers. “It’s clear that Lynda treats her clients with the utmost love and compassion; as if they were her own family. Her selflessness and whole-hearted approach to caregiving are what set her apart and make her deserving of the highest accolades. Lynda is a shining example of the kind of care and empathy that we should all strive to embody.”
In addition to caring for her clients, Prunier also takes care of a family member who has special needs.
As Caregiver of the Year, Prunier received a $5,000 check and an award at a ceremony on July 21.