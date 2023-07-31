Caregiver of the Year

Ron and Debra Desrosiers, owners of Visiting Angels of Auburn, present Lynda Prunier, right, with the award as Visiting Angels’ National Caregiver of the Year.

 Provided by Visiting Angels

Lynda Prunier of Manchester has been named the National Caregiver of the Year by Visiting Angels.

Prunier was selected from nominations collected from over 600 Visiting Angels franchise locations nationwide. The award recognizes her overall contribution and commitment to delivering quality, compassionate care to the clients and families she serves.