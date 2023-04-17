Wellington Road Service Center

Concrete has been poured and the plumbing is going in for the new gas station/convenience store at the intersection of Wellington Road and Edward J. Roy Drive off Interstate 93 in Manchester. The store will also have a Dunkin’ location, for which the developers want to add a drive-thru lane.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

The denial of a request for a drive-thru at a gas station being built off Wellington Road in Manchester could be detrimental to getting a Dunkin’ — or another coffee shop — to sign a lease at the development, the developer says.

Last week, the zoning board of adjustment rejected a request for a special exception to add a drive-thru to the property under construction at 55 Edward J. Roy Drive. A drive-thru is allowed in the B-1 zoning district as long as specific conditions are met.