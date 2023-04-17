Concrete has been poured and the plumbing is going in for the new gas station/convenience store at the intersection of Wellington Road and Edward J. Roy Drive off Interstate 93 in Manchester. The store will also have a Dunkin’ location, for which the developers want to add a drive-thru lane.
The denial of a request for a drive-thru at a gas station being built off Wellington Road in Manchester could be detrimental to getting a Dunkin’ — or another coffee shop — to sign a lease at the development, the developer says.
Last week, the zoning board of adjustment rejected a request for a special exception to add a drive-thru to the property under construction at 55 Edward J. Roy Drive. A drive-thru is allowed in the B-1 zoning district as long as specific conditions are met.
The gas station is being built by Jack Nasr of Z-1 Express, which also has a location in Goffstown. The project took years to get the needed approvals with planning board denials and subsequent court actions both by the developer and neighbors opposed to the project.
The development also includes a convenience store and gas station with 12 pumps.
Zoning board members rejected the request, saying the developer did not prove there wouldn’t be additional hazards to the health, safety or general welfare of the public after questioning a traffic engineer who said there would be little change in traffic to the site. Some members worried about cars queuing and noise disturbing neighbors.
“We are disappointed by it, and we are going to look at all our options,” said attorney Roy Tilsley, who is representing Nasr’s My Way Realty LLC. The first step would be to request a rehearing.
Tilsley told the zoning board the drive-thru was not part of the original proposal but said it can be easily added with no physical changes to the plans. The demand for drive-thrus has gone up in a post-COVID world.
“The potential tenant/operators of a takeout restaurant have been clear to my client that they would have no interest unless there was a drive-thru component,” Tilsley said. “There are simply too many people who will not come into a restaurant, especially a takeout restaurant, who would go through the drive-thru.”
Tilsley said coffee shop operators have found the most efficient way to handle worker shortages is operate the drive-thru. Sometimes restaurants close the indoor registers and operate the drive-thru only when short of workers.
About 10 neighbors lined up to speak against the change, including Jeff Hanson, who lives on Heathrow Avenue.
“A drive-thru was not on the plans,” he said. “They even admitted a drive-thru was not on the plans. I would venture to guess it was intentionally left off, so they can come back here now and ask for it now after it was already in construction. It seems disingenuous and shady to me.”
Tilsley said it was not part of any sort of condition to not request a drive-thru in the future.
“They didn’t preclude us from asking for the drive-thru,” he said.