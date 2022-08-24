Young people used marijuana and some hallucinogens at record levels last year, according to a new report funded by the National Institutes of Health, as recreational cannabis became legal in more states and as attitudes toward other drugs continue to shift.

Nearly 43% of young people said they had used marijuana in the past 12 months, up from 29% in 2011 and nearly 34% in 2016, according to the Monitoring the Future study by the University of Michigan, which surveyed nearly 5,000 young adults between 19 and 30 years old.