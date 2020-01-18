BEDFORD — With more than $30 million invested in the Market and Main complex thus far, the project’s developer said 200 apartments must be included in the plan to make it financially feasible.
Developer Terry Robinson with Encore Retail LLC said last week there is no alternative option, adding that workforce housing is not being considered for the former Macy’s site development.
“In the beginning when we first had a vision for the project, it was that this be the jewel of not only Bedford, but the state of New Hampshire, to be a destination place,” said Robinson, adding that is still his hope.
Although apartments were not included in the original site plan approved by town planners several years ago, Encore has gone back to the table with a Plan B — a conceptual design to eliminate some retail space and instead add 80 two-bedroom apartments, 80 one-bedroom apartments and 40 studio apartments.
Trader Joe’s and The Friendly Toast have already been constructed on the parcel along South River Road, and other tenants have been secured, including Regal Cinema, Athleta, Pressed Cafe and Charles Schwab. Aloft Hotel by Marriott is in negotiations, Robinson said.
The conceptual proposal for 200 apartments is a requirement from Encore to make the deal work, he said, stressing there is no plan C.
“We have over $30 million invested in the property right now … and over $1 million in plans that are no good,” said Robinson, explaining the proposed apartments will be luxury residential units.
Because the town’s zoning regulations do not permit housing in the performance zone where Market and Main is located, with the exception of workforce housing, Encore will need to seek a waiver if a formal site plan is submitted. The town also requires that 25% of new apartments be classified as workforce, or more affordable, housing.
“We only focus on the high-end. It is a new age now where cheap apartments are not necessarily the best investments,” said Robinson, adding that Market and Main is hoping to target younger millennials.
The apartments, despite concerns from some residents and planning board members, are necessary from an investment and lender standpoint, he said. “I know this is not a popular ask — I get that.”
Workforce housing
Chris Bandazian, a town councilor and planning board member, said Encore has placed the town in a very awkward position in light of Gov. Chris Sununu’s recent criticism of Bedford for lacking affordable and workforce housing.
Understanding that Encore paid $12 million to buy the former Macy’s building and tear it down, Bandazian said he would need to see some convincing numbers on why workforce housing would not be feasible at the Market and Main site.
Chris Rice, an engineer with TFMoran, a Bedford engineering company, said the Market and Main project, once complete, would generate $1 million in revenue each year for the town. With an estimated $300,000 in services the town would need to provide and an estimated 20 new children in the school system, the net revenue would be about $700,000 a year for the town, Rice said. That would reduce the tax rate by about 15 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, according to Bandazian.
Rice said Encore would pay $690,000 in impact fees for schools and recreation.
‘Grow a spine’
“You need to grow a spine and say ‘no,’ ” Becky Soule of Bedford told the planning board last week. “This does not fit our zoning.”
Soule said the look of the conceptual apartments doesn’t mesh with the town, stressing residents changed the zoning ordinances last year to avoid apartment complexes of this scope.
“We need to stop slaughtering the character of Bedford,” she added.
Potential tenants that were initially on board with Market and Main but later backed out include REI and Boston Interiors, in part because the project could not be delivered in time.
“I continue to be disappointed that we are not getting what (they) originally showed us,” said Charlie Fairman, planning board member. He questioned why retailers are opting to go elsewhere instead of this development complex.
While he could support some apartments at Market and Main, Fairman said the project needs to incorporate more green space, a children’s play area and possibly four-story buildings instead of the five-story ones included in the conceptual design.
“But I will not vote for any apartments that do not include 25% workforce (housing),” Fairman stressed.
Robinson said workforce housing doesn’t work with the project.
No other alternative
While Encore is willing to add green space, there are some limits, according to Robinson. He said the mixed apartment and retail concept works well in many other places, and he wants to deliver to the town the best project that Encore can.
If a site plan is submitted seeking the proposed 200 apartments and it fails to receive the board’s approval, Robinson said he does not know what will happen next.
“I don’t have an answer for that,” he said, explaining that no alternative option exists, and if another option was created, it would not be as appealing as this one.
Priscilla Malcolm, planning board member, said she is not sure that 200 apartments belong on the site.
“I am feeling a little confused in this moment,” she said, maintaining that Market and Main was intended to contribute something to the entire town, but now it appears that 200 apartments are necessary for that to happen.
Michelle Palys of Bedford, a Realtor, said that if the town caves in and allows the apartments on the site, there might be regret in 20 years. “I think it is rather ugly,” Palys said of the design concept, contending it looks like something that belongs in a city, not Bedford.
Elizabeth Hosang of Bedford asked, “When is it going to stop, that the board will stand up to developers and say it is not allowed in our town? The citizens voted and they should be listened to.”
Jon Levenstein, chairman of the planning board, said the developers own the property and can come forward with different proposals each month if they desire.
Encore is expected to return to the planning board for further review of its conceptual design on Feb. 10.
“I think we have asked for what we have to have,” said Robinson, noting that time is of the essence because the project has already lost some potential tenants.