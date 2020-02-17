BEDFORD -- At least two of the prospective tenants included in conceptual design plans for the Market and Main site say they are no longer part of the project, and a third tenant stressed it has made no commitment to the new shopping destination.
Although developers for Market and Main unveiled the names of 12 prospective tenants during a presentation last week to the Bedford Planning Board, the New Hampshire Union Leader has learned that some of those tenants have no intention of opening shop at the complex along South River Road.
“One of the biggest attractions right now in all retail leasing is restaurants. The restaurants will drive the traffic, and they keep coming back,” Ted Chryssicas, who is assisting with the leasing for the project, told planning officials on Monday. “We have a nice balance, I think, of restaurants -- from Pressed Cafe, a local phenomenon based in Nashua, to Surf and Wahlburgers.”
However, two days after those comments were made and town planners were introduced with a conceptual design layout that included the 12 prospective tenants, Michael Buckley, the owner of Surf, debunked the notion that he is opening a restaurant there. Although Buckley did inquire about potential space, he said he hasn’t spoken with the developer, Encore Retail, since last August, and eventually moved on from the project and is now expanding elsewhere in Woburn, Mass.
Wahlburgers, whose logo was included in the conceptual design plan, said it also has made no commitment to the project.
“While we would love to expand into New Hampshire and bring Wahlburgers to fans there, we do not currently have a signed lease agreement in the state,” said Katie Piepiora, director of communications for Wahlburgers.
A third prospective tenant mentioned to town planners, OshKosh, is also refuting information given to the planning board.
“I represent OshKosh, another retailer mentioned as planning to open in the new shopping center. We talked briefly to the developer about a year ago, but are not planning to open a store here. This is erroneous information,” said Jonathan Lapat of SRS Real Estate Partners.
Several town planners said they walked away from last week’s meeting with the impression that the 12 tenants were committed to the project; the planning board chairman, Jon Levenstein, said he is disappointed that there was a misrepresentation of the tenants.
Matt Sullivan, planning board member, said in an online statement, “I need to go back to the video and meeting minutes, but as a planning board member, I left that meeting with the assumption that those logos had been secured by agreements."
When reached by phone this week, Terry Robinson of Encore did not have an immediate explanation for the confusion.
When asked why Surf was highlighted as a prospective tenant and the logo was included in the design, even though Surf representatives confirmed they are not part of the project, Robinson said, “I just don’t have first-hand knowledge of that,” and referred questions to Mike Nelson of Encore’s leasing team.
Nelson, who was not at the meeting, said most of the prospective tenants will not be officially lined up until there are more final approvals for the project. He said the names of the prospective tenants should not have been disclosed during the meeting.
“If we hadn’t ever talked with Surf, that would be different, but we have and our timing didn’t work out,” said Nelson, adding his team has also been talking to Wahlburgers, but hasn’t worked out a deal.
Other tenants mentioned, including Athleta and Regal cinema, also have not officially signed lease agreements, but Nelson stressed that they are very close.
Housing disconnect
The Market and Main project was approved several years ago as a mixed-use development with office, retail and restaurant space. The Friendly Toast and Trader Joe’s have already been constructed on the property.
However, Encore is now proposing in conceptual plans to add 200 apartments into the mix, maintaining that the project is not financially feasible without the housing component.
“I empathize with the developer, but I don’t think it is up to the townspeople of Bedford to bail them out. The fact that this is a financial hardship for them should not be a hardship for us,” said Joseph Hannaford of Hickory Lane. Hannaford said that while he is not opposed to the Market and Main project, he is opposed to the 200 apartment units, explaining South River Road already reminds him of South Willow Street in Manchester, which he said he tries to avoid.
“Right now apartments are very viable,” Chryssicas told the planning board, acknowledging that there is not another alternative for Market and Main.
Chryssicas did not return a phone call or email seeking clarity on the tenant uncertainty.
Some residents are arguing that housing is not permitted under current zoning ordinances in that area of Bedford, with the exception of workforce housing, which is not proposed in the conceptual plan.
“There is a lot of disconnect here,” said Michelle Palys of Rockingham Court, who has expressed concerns about the project.
She suggested that the developers go back to the drawing board and come up with a viable plan that the residents of Bedford will support.
Other retailers that had discussed the possibility of opening at Market and Main but ultimately decided against it include Boston Interiors and REI.
While there is not much retail being constructed currently, Chryssicas described the Market and Main location at the former Macy’s site as a “beacon at a corner that will always attract good retail.”
“It is going to draw people from all over. Certain towns have a certain cache, and Bedford has that cache ... so certain retailers are always going to be drawn to it. It is always going to get better.”