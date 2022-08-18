Market Basket to open off I-93 in Concord next Friday By Jonathan Phelps New Hampshire Union Leader Jon Phelps Author email Aug 18, 2022 Aug 18, 2022 Updated 40 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Market Basket opened at Riverside Landing in Plymouth in 2020. A similar style Market Basket will open in Concord next Friday. Union Leader File Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Market Basket is set to open its new store at Exit 17 off Interstate 93 in Concord next Friday, according to the project developers.The Massachusetts-based chain announced plans to open the new 80,000-square-foot store in November 2019. The company is advertising open jobs online and at other nearby stores such as Hooksett. The store is set to open at 7 a.m.A new Market Basket opened in Plymouth in May.Construction has also started on a new Market Basket in Conway after being held up by an appeal to the state’s Supreme Court by the owners of a nearby hotel.The Concord plaza is being built by Interchange Development LLC.The city rezoned about 25.5 acres at the owner David and Laurie Rauseo's request to allow the supermarket and other mixed-use development.A New Hampshire Liquor & Wine Outlet recently opened, and Wendy’s and Home Goods are coming soon. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Jon Phelps Author email Follow Jon Phelps Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Market Basket to open off I-93 in Concord next Friday Kohl's falls after cutting outlook as retailer's woes deepen U.S. jobless claims unexpectedly dip for first time in three weeks NH chain to open latest The Goat restaurant in Newburyport, Mass. Minim transitions to new CEO +2 Council approves $8.8 mil. grants for airport cargo apron Load more {{title}} Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesMore people are catching coronavirus a second time, heightening long COVID risk, experts sayState supreme court justice, groundbreaking public defender diesJuvenile charged with first-degree murder in Northfield triple homicideWoman dies in Pike crash, speed and impairment suspectedNew Liquor & Wine Outlet to open in Concord, others right behindTD Garden owner to buy Boston Billiard Club; historic horse racing major focusNashua man charged with armed robbery at Pheasant Lane MallDerry couple searches for a place with no roommatesModerator told to resign after AG finds 'significant defects' in Laconia Ward 6 electionsManchester police seek "very dangerous" man, urge public to stay away from him Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CollectionsZhukovskyy found not guiltyCigna/Elliot Corporate 5kNH Jr. Golf ChampionshipA night out for police and the community