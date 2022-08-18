Plymouth Market Basket

Market Basket opened at Riverside Landing in Plymouth in 2020. A similar style Market Basket will open in Concord next Friday. 

 Union Leader File

Market Basket is set to open its new store at Exit 17 off Interstate 93 in Concord next Friday, according to the project developers.

The Massachusetts-based chain announced plans to open the new 80,000-square-foot store in November 2019. The company is advertising open jobs online and at other nearby stores such as Hooksett.  