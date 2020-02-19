BEDFORD -- The Masiello Group has signed a long-term renewal agreement that will extend its affiliation with the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand into the next decade, the companies announced Wednesday. The Bedford company was one of the original affiliates when it joined the Better Homes and Gardens brand in 2008.
The Masiello Group, owned by president and CEO Chris Masiello, was founded in 1966 by Chris’ father, James. Chris joined the firm as an agent in the early 1980s. It has more than 700 agents and 81 employees in 34 offices throughout Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, and closes more than 7,000 transactions per year, according to a news release said. It is the third largest Better Homes and Gardens affiliate.
"In 2008, I knew that Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate was the first brand of the new age of real estate. It continues to lead that movement today," said Chris Masiello, president and CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group, in a statement.