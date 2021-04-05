A Merrimack company and its owner have been ordered to pay $180,000 in restitution for failing to pay employer contributions to the Massachusetts unemployment insurance fund.

James Bucchianeri, 67, of Derry, president and owner of Global FF&E (aka Nationwide FF&E), pleaded guilty on March 31 in Suffolk Superior Court in Massachusetts on 16 counts of non-payment of employer contribution, according to the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office.

