A Merrimack company and its owner have been ordered to pay $180,000 in restitution for failing to pay employer contributions to the Massachusetts unemployment insurance fund.
James Bucchianeri, 67, of Derry, president and owner of Global FF&E (aka Nationwide FF&E), pleaded guilty on March 31 in Suffolk Superior Court in Massachusetts on 16 counts of non-payment of employer contribution, according to the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office.
Developers for Merrimack Park Place, the complex now under construction at the entrance to Merrimack Premium Outlets, are seeking permission to construct twice as many apartments as originally planned.
Southwest Airlines has recalled 209 pilots from a voluntary extended leave program to support its summer schedule, the company said on Monday, as airlines prepare for a recovery in demand as more Americans receive COVID-19 vaccines.