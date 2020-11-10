Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
The vice president of a Massachusetts construction company offered to pay an inspector $28,000 to find no violations after failing to show proper employee documents during three worksite inspections at two New Hampshire locations over the space of five months, according to court documents.
RPCL Construction of Burlington, Mass., owes more than $77,000 in fines from the New Hampshire Department of Labor after the inspections, which took place between February and August.
The vice president of a Massachusetts construction company offered to pay an inspector $28,000 to find no violations after failing to show proper employee documents during three worksite inspections at two New Hampshire locations over the space of five months, according to court documents.