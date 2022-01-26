A Massachusetts developer wants a tax break to build a 249-apartment complex in downtown Manchester.
As part of the process, the city’s heritage commission weighed in on the historic value of the one-time John B. Varick Company agricultural store at 24 Depot St., which is set to be torn down. The distinctive storefront — built in 1914 — has most recently housed restaurants, including the now closed Zaboo. The building is vacant.
The heritage commission has drafted a letter to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen saying elements of the building being torn down will have an impact on the city’s historical profile, but Chairman Kevin McCue says it’s likely too late for the plans to change.
The commission agreed another building to be demolished for the project — at 21 W. Auburn St., a mill building with multiple tenants — is not worth saving.
Jones Street Investment Partners, a private equity real estate firm focused on multi-family developments, has committed to keeping the history of the buildings alive through plaques and design elements in the lobby, McCue said.
The RSA 79-E tax credit program lets developers who improve blighted properties in downtown areas delay paying property taxes on the value of the improvements for five years.
Applicants must spend at least 15% of the pre-rehabilitation assessed valuation, or at least $75,000, to qualify.
The two buildings are assessed at $4,186,600, according to Assessor Bob Gagne.
The proposed renovations total $48.5 million, not including the real estate transaction.
“It is an incentive the city offers in order to get a development done that otherwise may not get done or would not get done,” Gagne said.
A public hearing is scheduled to take place on the request before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday.
History
Founded in the 1880s, the John B. Varick Company was known for its hardware store at 809-813 Elm St. The three-story warehouse building on West Auburn was built in 1910.
McCue said the heritage commission typically wouldn’t have a say in the building, because it’s outside the city’s historic districts, but the tax credit program requires the commission’s review.
The area is known as the Gaslight District, an area of several blocks roughly bounded on the east by Elm Street in front of SNHU Arena, on the west by Canal Street, on the north by Old Granite Street and on the south by West Auburn Street alongside Market Basket.
The commission works to protect resources with historic, cultural, aesthetic or community significance.
Lisa Mausolf, a preservation consultant, wrote in a report the buildings had easy access to the B&M freight station and railroad sidings. She has worked on multiple projects in the city over the past 30 years.
“The freight depot was demolished in 1961 and Market Basket now stands on the site,” she wrote. “The area is no longer able to convey its historic association or context adjacent to the rail yard.
She said the buildings “do not exhibit exceptional historical or cultural significance.”
The heritage commission reviewed the plans Tuesday night.
“We do believe there is an adverse condition caused by the demolition of the two buildings, especially the Depot Street building,” McCue said. “It does have some architectural items that might possibly be incorporated into the new project they are doing.”
He hopes Jones Street does something to incorporate the architecture into their design for the new building.
The buildings are located in the Arena Overlay District, which was established in 2003. The district was designed to be pedestrian-friendly, with heavy auto use discouraged, according to the city zoning ordinance. Preferred uses include restaurants, shops, entertainment, hotels, personal services and housing.
McCue pointed to previous efforts to recapture the history of the Gaslight District by restoring cobblestone streets and installing period lamps.
The plans
The four-story wood-framed apartment complex includes a parking garage underneath and two courtyards, according to the plans, which were approved by the planning board on Oct. 7.
Recently, the city approved tax credits for rehab projects at the former Lemay Brothers Jewelers and Raxx Billiards at 1211 and 1217 Elm St. and the Independent Order of Odd Fellows building at 73 Hanover St.
Most projects involve rehabbing a portion of a building, Gagne said, though apartments being built at 409 Elm St. across from Market Basket involved tearing down a previous warehouse building. The project by Red Oak Apartment Homes will include 90 apartments.
Jones Street plans to break ground on the project this summer.