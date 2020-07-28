New Hampshire has already seen a significant jump in tax revenue one month after Massachusetts banned menthol and flavored tobacco products.
The ban includes cigarettes and chewing tobacco.
New Hampshire brought in $24.8 million in tobacco taxes in June — $9 million more than the $15.8 million in May, according to state data.
The windfall is $7.5 million — about 43% — above what was brought in last June.
Tobacco taxes year-over-year in New Hampshire
|Month
|Tobacco tax revenue
|June 2020
|$24.8 million
|June 2019
|$17.3 million
|Difference
|$7.5 million
Just like people coming across the border to buy discounted liquor or fireworks, now menthol and flavored tobacco products are the latest hot ticket. An estimated 300,000 menthol smokers in Massachusetts now need to cross state borders to find the products, according to the New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association (NECSEMA).
Massachusetts banned the “sale of flavored combustible cigarettes and other tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes and flavored chewing tobacco” from stores effective June 1. The sales are restricted to licensed smoking bars for on-site consumption.
Derek Sells, manager of Tobacco Haven on the state line in Brookline, has noticed an uptick in Massachusetts customers based on license plates and in checking identification. Bans on vape products in Massachusetts and the pandemic are also factors in the increased sales, he said.
“It is significantly more busy now than it was back in May,” he said. “Sales have been up dramatically. This is the busiest I’ve ever seen it.”
Menthol cigarette sales jumped 104% and flavored smokeless tobacco sales increased by over 150% in the Granite State, based on a random sampling of businesses by the association, according Jonathan Shaer, executive director of NECSEMA.
“I was not surprised at all,” he said. “For (the better part) of a year as we tried to convince Massachusetts that it was a mistake to do this, we knew that New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Connecticut would pick up all this business.”
Massachusetts lost more than $8 million in tobacco taxes in June, Shaer said.
NH tobacco tax revenue in 2020
|Month
|Tobacco tax revenue
|January
|$17 million
|February
|$13.4 million
|March
|$17.6 million
|April
|$20.5 million
|May
|$15.8 million
|June
|$24.8
“I expect those numbers will continue into a trend, not just a one month gift,” he said. “These are products with a tremendous amount of demand, we know that, and adults that use these products are going to find them. They weren’t just going to switch products.”
Many customers will buy other products while seeking out the tobacco products. Total store sales were also up by nearly 78%, Shaer said.
J-Don’s Variety in Nashua, which is used to drawing customers from Massachusetts, has also reported a spike in sales. The products include Newport and Marlboro menthol cigarettes and menthol Juul pods, according to night manager Adam Buskey.
“I’ve definitely seen a good amount of people ask specifically for Newports that are menthol or a lot of other cigarettes that are menthol, but it is not like they are completely wiping us out,” he said.
Convenience stores will also benefit as Hannaford Supermarket announced it will no longer sell tobacco products by this fall, Shaer said.
“Convenience stores sell legal products that people want,” he said.