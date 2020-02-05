LONDONDERRY -- Local tech company Strafford Technology has entered into a definitive deal to be acquired by Apps Associates, an Oracle cloud migration and managed services provider based in Acton, Mass.
Strafford provides technology consulting services for financial teams using Oracle Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) and Business Intelligence (BI) solutions.
Apps Associates hopes the acquisition will help meet increased demand for migrating and managing Oracle EPM, and maximize the return on investment.
Apps Senior Vice President Paul Vian said there are no plans to close the Londonderry office. Vian could not say how many employees are currently working in Londonderry, but he said all employees in Londonderry will be welcomed into the company, with opportunities to continue working in Londonderry or in Apps' offices in Acton or Braintree, Mass.
“Additionally, Apps Associates has a number of employees who reside in New Hampshire, and these employees will now have the opportunity to use the Londonderry office as a home base,” Vian said.
He said Apps clients based in New Hampshire can also arrange meetings at the Londonderry office if they prefer.
“Apps Associates has a rich history of delivering long-term value for Oracle customers,” said Strafford’s managing partner, Adib Khartabil. “Our companies share a customer-first mindset.”
Vian said Strafford is a “natural enhancement” to the existing portfolio at Apps Associates, and together they will be the go-to resource for Oracle customers.
“Together, Apps and Strafford employees are empowering finance organizations to drive meaningful improvements in efficiency, agility, accuracy and profitability,” Vian said.
Strafford Technologies was founded in 1995.