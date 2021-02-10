BOSTON — Massachusetts securities regulators have issued a subpoena seeking the testimony of a YouTube streamer who helped drive a surge of interest in GameStop Corp as part of a review of his registration, including his “outside business activities,” an official said on Wednesday.
The office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin issued the subpoena on Monday, looking to hear later this month from Massachusetts financial advisor Keith Gill. Gill gained notoriety as “Roaring Kitty” on YouTube, making the case for buying shares of the video retailer with colorful language. Gill until recently worked for insurance giant MassMutual and is a registered broker.
State regulators will receive public input into the plans of Concord Hospital Inc. to acquire the assets of the financially troubled LRGHealthcare, acting New Hampshire Attorney General Jane Young announced on Wednesday.
General Motors reported solid fourth-quarter and year-end results Wednesday despite an eight-week production shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of the Takata airbag-inflator recall announced in November.
Aunt Jemima products will be gone from grocery shelves in June, and in their place will be bottles of syrup and boxes of pancake mix labeled Pearl Milling Company. The change comes one year after the company that makes them announced it was reckoning with the longtime mascot's racist roots a…