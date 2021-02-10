BOSTON — Massachusetts securities regulators have issued a subpoena seeking the testimony of a YouTube streamer who helped drive a surge of interest in GameStop Corp as part of a review of his registration, including his “outside business activities,” an official said on Wednesday.

The office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin issued the subpoena on Monday, looking to hear later this month from Massachusetts financial advisor Keith Gill. Gill gained notoriety as “Roaring Kitty” on YouTube, making the case for buying shares of the video retailer with colorful language. Gill until recently worked for insurance giant MassMutual and is a registered broker.

Wednesday, February 10, 2021