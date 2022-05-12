A massive warehouse project proposed in Amherst has rallied neighbors worried about increased tractor-trailer traffic, noise and pollution.
The plan by Kansas-based Flint Development calls for two warehouses to be built off Northern Boulevard and Bon Terrain Drive — one of 1.2 million square feet and the other of 224,640 square feet, according to the plans. The total proposed project is 163 acres and would include parking for about 700 tractor-trailers and 500 passenger vehicles.
The company wants a variance to build a 180,000-square-foot portion of the larger building on 15 acres in the residential/rural zone. Variances also are needed for floor area ratio and height up to 55 feet, where 40 feet is allowed. The larger building would include 228 loading docks located on both sides.
The Amherst Zoning Board of Adjustment will hear the plans at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the auditorium at Souhegan High School, 412 Boston Post Road.
Flint Development, which has built logistics centers around the country, has $1.35 billion and 18 million square feet of development in its “project pipeline,” according to its website.
Other distribution center projects across the region also have created a stir, including the 2.6 million-square-foot Hudson Logistics Center approved for the Green Meadow golf course along the Merrimack River. Amazon was set to take up much of the project before pulling out in April.
On Thursday morning, about nine residents gathered at the home of Skip and Barbara Dalton on Summerfield Way to speak against the Amherst proposal. The condominium development is located across a brook from the industrial land.
Traffic impact
The neighbors say they haven’t seen a traffic study and have received no data on the impact to local roads — even after a Tuesday night meeting with representatives of the company, according to Paul Philp.
“We don’t know how the ZBA can make a decision when they have no data,” Philp said. “They have no quantitative data whatsoever. We don’t know the number of trucks. We don’t know the number of trips on Route 101A.”
On April 19, the Amherst Zoning Board of Adjustment determined the project has regional impact, asking for input from officials in Nashua, Merrimack, Hollis and Hudson.
Philp said based on a similar project, the warehouse likely will draw significant traffic, including large diesel trucks.
“(Route 101A) is already extremely dangerous and blocked half the time,” Philp said. “There are several hours when it doesn’t move.”
Morgan Hollis, a Nashua attorney representing Flint Development, said Tuesday’s hearing will be limited to consideration of whether the company can build on the 15 acres that are zoned residential. It will not include information on the building design or traffic. Traffic studies will be prepared for a site plan review by the town’s planning board.
A traffic analysis has been done based on the size of the building, but “it’s too premature before a site plan,” Hollis said.
“Data is driven by design, size and function,” he said.
He said the plans could change if the variance is denied. The company still had the right to build on 148 acres of the former sand pit.
The additional land is being proposed to better situate the building on the parcel, Hollis said.
“That’s the ideal layout, because it keeps it as far away from the neighbors,” he said.
Some of the neighbors are concerned that emergency vehicles could be delayed on the way to area hospitals because of the increased traffic.
Aquifer/health issues
Philp said neighbors are worried about an aquifer, which provides drinking water to surrounding towns. Runoff from the parking lot will flow into the nearby brooks, he said.
He worries about tractor-trailer trucks.
“That will all be runoff,” he said. “And there is no good solution to that.”
Hollis said the aquifer has been looked at.
“We don’t believe there is any impact on the aquifer,” he said. “There are other industrial buildings nearby on the aquifer.”
Nancy Plourde, a registered nurse, talked about the impact of diesel exhaust.
“I don’t think people know what diesel exhaust can cause,” she said. “The chronic diseases: the heart attacks, the strokes, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and lung cancer.”
She worries about the children who visit the over-55 development. Child care facilities and schools also are close by, the group said.
“We have some very serious concerns about living so close to this,” she said. “We are going to hear the (warehouse), we are going to smell it and we are going to see it.”
The noise and lights will also likely disturb the neighbors, Plourde said.
The ecosystem and wildlife, including endangered species, are also of concern.
In its application, Flint Developments says the land is landlocked and not ideal for residential development because it is wedged between wetlands and industrial buildings.
”Allowing the lot to merge with the abutting industrial lot to gain access to Bon Terrain Drive and Northern Boulevard which have existing industrial users is in keeping with the intent of the ordinance to keep similar uses near each other and not have competing conflicting uses sharing access,” the application reads. “The proposed warehouse will not alter the essential character of the neighborhood and will not threaten the public health, safety or welfare.”
Warrant article
In 2015, the town voted 1,963-556 against rezoning the 15-acre property to be industrial.
“The town spoke on changing this from rural/residential to industrial and they said ‘No,’” Philp said. “Unequivocally, ‘No.’”
The use variance will, “disenfranchise the individuals who already voted against this,” he said.
The group acknowledged the growing home delivery industry, led by companies such as Amazon. Philp mentioned other projects in the region and questioned the need.
“This is sort of a business, knee-jerk reaction to what has happened to the supply chain,” he said.
Skip Dalton said he wonders why the location was selected, considering its distance from any major highway, such as the Everett Turnpike or Interstate 93.
“It is three to four miles in either direction they can get onto Everett or go west to get onto 101,” he said.
Deb Keough knows many in town are interested in the tax revenue.
“Everybody thinks there is going to be so much,” she said. “It really is short money for long-term pain. They think $600,000 in impact fees is a lot of money. That’s nothing.”
Plourde said the neighborhood doesn’t want to take on the increased risks.
“We don’t want to be sacrificed in the name of economic development,” she said. “We end up being the losers for hosting these delivery facilities.”