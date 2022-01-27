McDonald's fell in early trading after earnings for the fourth quarter came in below estimates, weighed down by staffing struggles and supply chain snags.
Profit excluding some items were $2.23 a share, below the average analyst estimate of $2.34. Across the industry, results have been tempered by ongoing cost pressures for ingredients and a stubborn shortage of workers. McDonald's, like its competitors, is struggling to attract and keep staff -- especially as the omicron variant forces more employee quarantines.
McDonald's said pandemic restrictions caused some dining-room closures in the quarter, and the company is seeing "increased pressure on labor availability and supply chain management." Some locations have shifted to takeout or drive-thru service only, and Chinese comparable sales were negative because of COVID outbreaks there.
Higher labor and commodity costs "more than offset" sales growth for company-owned stores in the U.S., McDonald's said in a filing. The shares slipped 2% in early trading in New York. The stock had gained 16% in the 12 months through Wednesday's close, outpacing the 13% advance of the S&P 500.
Comparable sales -- a key metric for gauging restaurant success -- grew 12.3% in the fourth quarter, compared to analysts' estimate for a gain of 10.7%. By the same measure, the results also beat estimates for the U.S. and international developmental markets, which include nations in Asia and Latin America.
The results extend a string of sales performances that have surpassed Wall Street's expectations. The Chicago-based company said U.S. results were boosted by "strategic menu price increases," its loyalty program, and promotions on items such as the McRib and Crispy Chicken Sandwich. Fewer COVID-related closures in the big European markets of France, the U.K, Germany and Italy buoyed results as well.
McDonald's expects its operating margin in 2022 to be in the low- to mid-40% range, compared with 43.4% last year, excluding some items. The burger chain plans to open more than 1,800 restaurants globally this year and sees capital spending in the range of $2.2 billion to $2.4 billion.