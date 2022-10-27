McDonald's

A McDonald’s fast food restaurant in New York on Monday.

 Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

McDonald’s Corp. reported sales that handily beat expectations in the third quarter as diners proved willing to pay more for their fries and burgers — a sign the fast-food chain’s offerings are resonating with consumers amid rising inflation.

Same-store sales, a key indicator for restaurants and retailers, rose 9.5% in the quarter, surpassing the 5.8% gain that was the average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Earnings of $2.68 per share also exceeded analysts’ projections.