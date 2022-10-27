McDonald’s Corp. reported sales that handily beat expectations in the third quarter as diners proved willing to pay more for their fries and burgers — a sign the fast-food chain’s offerings are resonating with consumers amid rising inflation.
Same-store sales, a key indicator for restaurants and retailers, rose 9.5% in the quarter, surpassing the 5.8% gain that was the average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Earnings of $2.68 per share also exceeded analysts’ projections.
Shares of McDonald’s rose 3.45% in New York trading Thursday.
McDonald’s is facing inflation-weary diners across the globe, so the strong results underscore how the company is picking up customers as rivals across the industry raise prices. The chain said U.S. guest counts increased in spite of higher menu prices, with online and mobile sales, core items and delivery bolstering performance.
Echoing comments from Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. earlier this week, Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski referred to macroeconomic “uncertainties” — the latest sign that companies are having trouble forecasting the immediate future. Nonetheless, McDonald’s is “operating from a position of competitive strength,” Kempczinski said in the statement.
Higher costs related to ingredients and labor are still an issue — earnings per share declined 6% from last year, even if they surpassed analysts’ average estimate of $2.57. A strong dollar against other currencies eroded some profitability.
While menu price increases and value items are helping fuel sales in McDonald’s home market, the chain is still struggling with COVID-19 restrictions in China.
Revenue of $5.87 billion, above the average estimate of $5.71 billion. Operating income also surpassed estimates.