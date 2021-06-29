A medical manufacturing company is expanding its Bedford headquarters with the construction of a new manufacturing facility.
“What they are looking to do is construct a light industrial processing facility,” said Tom Burns with TFMoran, the engineering firm for the project at 29 Commerce Drive.
Lyophilization Services of New England purchased the property, which is the former Southeastern Regional Education Service Center building, about three years ago, according to Burns. The contract development and manufacturing company provides products and services for clinical through commercial supply for pharmaceuticals and medical devices, according to the company’s website.
LSNE intends to use space that currently houses an existing parking lot to construct a two-story manufacturing building with a mezzanine and elevated walkway connecting to an existing building currently occupied by LSNE. The building will add about 28,500 square feet of open space to help LSNE develop its product, as well as an additional 11,000 square feet of mezzanine and second-floor space, said Tony Nazaka of Stone River Architects.
“The LSNE campus is growing,” said Nazaka, adding the main focal point of the new construction will be the 90-foot-long bridge that will connect the new building to an existing building on site.
The company already has buildings at 23 and 25 Commerce Drive, as well as facilities on Harvey Drive in Bedford and Sundial Drive in Manchester, as well as locations in Wisconsin and Europe. It employs 250 people in Bedford.
“Since LSNE’s inception in 1997, we have continued to widen the types of services we offer and increase capacity,” said Jeff Clement, vice-president of business development for LSNE. “In the last few years, we’ve grown our existing footprint as well as expanding through acquisition by acquiring sites in Madison, Wisconsin and Leon, Spain. Our vision is to continue on this trajectory to serve a global market.”
Clement said the company is supporting the manufacture of pharmaceuticals for an ever-growing number of clients globally.
“In addition to new aseptic fill finish capacity coming online in quarter three 2021 in our existing space, our new facility in Bedford will further allow us to serve our clients for a large number of diseases, including COVID-19,” he said in a statement.
Clement said LSNE was impacted by the pandemic because of the urgency for more vaccine manufacturing capacity for both coronavirus therapies and other existing drug development projects.
“It is nice to see a great company continuing to grow in Bedford,” said Charlie Fairman, planning board member.
“It will be a nice addition to the town,” echoed Mac McMahan, chairman of the planning board.
The building will be constructed to allow for the implementation of future solar panels on the roof, according to Nazaka.