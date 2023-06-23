BIZ-WRK-OFFICE-GET

Men are giving up remote work and returning to offices in the U.S. faster than women, according to new government data.

The share of men who worked at least partly at home on an average day dropped to 28% in 2022 from about 35% the year before, results of an annual survey published Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed. For women, the share working at least partly at home fell only slightly, to 41% from 41.5%.