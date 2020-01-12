HOOKSETT — Merchants Fleet CEO Brendan Keegan was honored last month by the Best in Biz Awards as one of the best executives in North America. But if you ask him, his award truly belongs to more than just one person.
Keegan was one of the Executives of the Year in the Best in Biz Awards category for companies with 100 to 999 employees, the first time either he or anyone from Merchants has been recognized by the group, which honors companies and corporate leaders in over 80 categories. Keegan received a silver award in the category.
The Best in Biz Awards, now in its ninth year, is judged by an independent panel of writers and editors from Yahoo, Businessweek, CNT, Fast Company, Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and other publications, according to bestinbizawards.com. Companies pay $250 to $450 to submit entries.
Keegan, who also won three CEO World Awards in 2019, describes getting the Best in Biz Award as humbling. The award recognizes Merchants and its culture, which he has respected both as a CEO and as Merchants’ largest client prior to coming on board with the company in 2017, he said.
“It’s not something you set out to do. It’s not something you try to accomplish,” Keegan said. “You just try to put out a good strategic plan in place and lead the company and be innovative and challenge the status quo and do the best you can and those are the things that come out of it.”
While he sees Merchants’ commitment to innovation and customer service as the primary driver behind the award, he also sees New Hampshire itself as an indirect winner of the award, stating that this award serves as a testament to the Granite State’s workforce that he’s managed firsthand at Merchants.
“I think what it shows is that New Hampshire competes every bit as strongly with California and Texas and New York and Pennsylvania and Boston, and you can have companies as innovative in Hooksett, New Hampshire, as on Sand Hill Road in Menlo Park in Silicon Valley,” he said.
Keegan said the award pales in comparison to some of the company’s other recent achievements. Those include opening a new 55,000-square-foot headquarters in Hooksett and launching the company’s new division with “last-mile” vehicles that help delivery companies move merchandise from distribution centers to customers. Keegan was also impressed when he learned that one of the company’s lube technicians was putting stickers on oil filters as a way to drum up referral business.
“I really don’t compare (awards) or collect them. I don’t have a trophy case in my office that I dust off or ask which award means more. I look at it as whether I’m having an impact on our employees and on the clients we serve,” he said. “If I had no awards, but I went to bed every night knowing that I did the best for my employees and clients, I’d be thrilled. If I had stacks of awards but thought we could have done better for our employees and clients, then I’d say ‘Jeez, the awards don’t mean as much.’”
While its possible that Keegan can repeat in the 100-999 employee category next year, he believes it’s unlikely Merchants will be qualified for the 1,000-plus employee category any time soon. But he said Merchants plans to bring more technologists data scientists on board over the next five years and notes that he expects that company’s primary focus will gear toward how automation can better help current employees.
Keegan was joined in the “medium company” tier award by Edgenuity CEO Sari Factor, Kinetica CEO Paul Appleby, Post University President and CEO John L. Hopkins, REQ founder and CEO Tripp Donnelly and Web.com CEO Sharon Rowlands.
