Mercury Systems
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen talk with site manager Anthony Sweeney during a tour of Mercury Systems' Hudson facility in 2014.

 April Guilmet/Union Leader file

Mark Aslett, president and chief executive officer of Andover, Mass.-based Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) was awarded the top honor in Glassdoor’s “25 Highest Rated CEOs During COVID-19” in a report published Wednesday.

Glassdoor featured CEOs in tech, health care, finance and several other industries, recognizing how they navigated the challenges of the pandemic, including remote work and other unexpected changes.

Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Tuesday, September 15, 2020