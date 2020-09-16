Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Mark Aslett, president and chief executive officer of Andover, Mass.-based Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) was awarded the top honor in Glassdoor’s “25 Highest Rated CEOs During COVID-19” in a report published Wednesday.
Glassdoor featured CEOs in tech, health care, finance and several other industries, recognizing how they navigated the challenges of the pandemic, including remote work and other unexpected changes.
