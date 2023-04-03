Windham location of The Merrimack

A rendering of the location of the new Merrimack County Savings Bank.

 Provided by Merrimack County Savings Bank

Windham is in Rockingham County, but that isn’t stopping Merrimack County Savings Bank from opening its eight branch there.

The newest location will be located at 1B Wall Street with an opening anticipated in “mid-to-late summer 2023,” according to a news release. The location is off Exit 3 on Interstate 93.