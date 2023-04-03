Merrimack County Savings Bank branches out with Windham location By Jonathan Phelps Union Leader Staff Jon Phelps Author email Apr 3, 2023 Apr 3, 2023 Updated 41 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email A rendering of the location of the new Merrimack County Savings Bank. Provided by Merrimack County Savings Bank Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Windham is in Rockingham County, but that isn’t stopping Merrimack County Savings Bank from opening its eight branch there.The newest location will be located at 1B Wall Street with an opening anticipated in “mid-to-late summer 2023,” according to a news release. The location is off Exit 3 on Interstate 93.The full-service branch will include a drive-up, ATM, night drop box and lending services.“After serving the people of Merrimack County for more than 150 years, we’re eager to bring our unique style of banking to Rockingham County,” Linda Lorden, president of the bank, in a statement.The bank has locations in Bow, Concord, Contoocook, Hooksett and Nashua (Hillsborough County). Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Jon Phelps Author email Follow Jon Phelps Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY UFC owner buying WWE in a tag-team megadeal Merrimack County Savings Bank branches out with Windham location New Business: New attractions coming to Water Country, Canobie Lake Park +6 Southwest says extreme weather is a growing concern for airlines Ask the Expert: Quality is not just for geeks Concord-based restaurant owner ordered to pay over $900K in back wages, damages Load more {{title}} Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesNew Business: New brewery coming to Nashua; Tuscan Village adds tenantsBlake's sells creamery, West Side property ending 123-year history in Manchester4 Northwestern Mutual brokers under investigationNew Business: New attractions coming to Water Country, Canobie Lake ParkNH Business: 'Once a reporter ...' Natalie Jacobson talks about her career post-Channel 5 and her new bookLegal Sea Foods icon launches e-commerce fish marketMHT runway reconstruction project begins April 1Developer of proposed Tesla service center in Bedford granted more time for permitWhy U.S. banks are hemorrhaging deposits to money fundsTarget buys Green Meadow Golf Club in Hudson for massive distribution center ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Collections2023 40 Under Forty photos