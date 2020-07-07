In need of a makeover, a Gulf gas station and convenience store in Merrimack will soon be redeveloped.
Plans have been finalized to tear down the station at 1 Continental Blvd. and build a new, larger facility on the same site at the busy intersection of Camp Sargent Road and Continental Boulevard.
“Our client is proposing to raze and redevelop the site with a new convenience store that has a drive-thru and a separate canopy with six multi-product (fuel) dispensers,” said Jesse Cokeley, project engineer with Maser Consulting.
The project was recently approved by the planning board and conservation commission in Merrimack.
Currently, the Gulf gas station includes four fuel pumps and an 1,800-square-foot convenience store.
The new plans call for a 3,600-square-foot convenience store and a coffee drive-thru service, according to Cokeley.
“It will certainly be an improvement over what is there,” Cokeley told town officials.
There are currently three driveways on the one-acre site situated next to Papa Gino’s restaurant. The existing driveway along Continental Boulevard will remain, but the two driveways along Camp Sargent Road will be consolidated into one, according to Cokeley.
“It will make for a much better flow through the site,” he explained.
New LED lighting and a storm mitigation plan are included in the new project.
The applicant and owner, Petroleum Marketing Group, Inc., said the newly renovated site will include security cameras at the cash register, front doors and gasoline pumps, as well as a panic button underneath the front counter and computer screens to view footage from the exterior pumps while working inside the store.
There will also be emergency-shutoff capabilities in the case of an overflow or other problem at the gas pump, according to the plans.
“I look forward to seeing the new facelift on the station as it goes forward,” said Robert Best, chairman of the planning board.
The planning board unanimously granted conditional final approval of the project, which was also supported by the conservation commission.