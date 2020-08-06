State and local leaders urged the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services this week to deny a request by Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics to extend the deadline for installation of its air filtration system.
“Any further delays cannot be tolerated,” Tom Koenig, chairman of the Merrimack Town Council, said during a public hearing with DES on Wednesday.
The hearing was designed to gather public input on Saint-Gobain’s request for a one year extension to install its regenerative thermal oxidizer, which is an air filtration system that was mandated by DES and ordered to be installed by Feb. 11, 2021.
Saint-Gobain is requesting a one year extension, in part because the pandemic "has led to material delays in the supply chain and Saint-Gobain's vendors' and subcontractors' ability to meet their project schedules, which independently make Saint-Gobain's ability to meet the deadline unworkable," its legal counsel, McLane Middleton Professional Association, wrote in a petition for a variance to DES.
Several state representatives, senators and town councilors voiced their concerns about the proposed deadline extension, asking that the variance petition be rejected.
“Every day they are allowed to operate without air emissions treatment is a day the residents of Merrimack and other towns are subject to pollution,” said Wolfram von Schoen, a commissioner with the Merrimack Village District that provides municipal water to nearly 30,000 residents.
The process to install the system is complicated, "requiring the use of multiple suppliers, consultants and contractors to custom design and construct equipment suited to the specific needs of our facility and the requirements of the permit issued by NHDES,"said Lia LoBello, senior communications manager with Saint-Gobain.
“Supply chain disruptions in one area can have effects throughout the project schedule," said LoBello.
Still, town officials said they should not have to wait for the air filtration system to be in place at Saint-Gobain.
Kathryn Hodge, a Merrimack resident, said the company has had ample time to implement the system.
“They have not taken the health and welfare of our town into consideration,” said Hodge.
LoBello said the extension is also being sought by Saint-Gobain because the town of Merrimack is appealing the permit and asking that the state also mandate that a hydrogen fluoride scrubber be installed as part of the air filtration cleanup process. This would fundamentally change the design of the system, LoBello said.
Hundreds of homes with private contaminated wells in the region have been connected to municipal water after Saint-Gobain extended water lines in several communities once PFAS contamination was discovered at one of its faucets at the Merrimack plant more than four years ago.
“Our town has suffered and continues to suffer health consequences because of PFAS contamination … we cannot get away from this stuff,” said Rep. Wendy Thomas of Merrimack.
LoBello said she understands the public is frustrated with supply delays, she explained that in one instance, the lead time for critical equipment has increased from 20 weeks to potentially as many as 40 weeks.
DES will accept written comments on the variance petition throughout the next week before a ruling is made on whether to grant the extension.