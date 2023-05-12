Oztek Corp, a Merrimack-based maker of commercial and industrial power conversion and power electronics products, has been acquired by Trystar, the Faribault, Minnesota, company announced Friday.

Oztek designs and manufactures battery inverters and energy storage power conversion systems, bi-directional DC power supplies, printed circuit power supplies for motor drives and inverters, as well as silicon-controlled rectifier controllers and firing boards, according to a news release.