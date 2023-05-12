Oztek Corp, a Merrimack-based maker of commercial and industrial power conversion and power electronics products, has been acquired by Trystar, the Faribault, Minnesota, company announced Friday.
Oztek designs and manufactures battery inverters and energy storage power conversion systems, bi-directional DC power supplies, printed circuit power supplies for motor drives and inverters, as well as silicon-controlled rectifier controllers and firing boards, according to a news release.
“Trystar is at the forefront of electrification, renewables, and power grid resiliency,” Trystar CEO Andrew J. Smith said in a statement. “Adding the Oztek products to our already extensive portfolio of electrical power products will allow us to create more complete, integrated solutions for our customers, particularly in wind, solar, microgrids, and battery storage applications.”
Since 1997, Oztek has been providing power system products to original equipment manufacturers and other companies. The company has 26 employees, who will all continue under Trystar, the company said.
“We anticipate additional hiring in the coming months, as the energy storage markets we serve are growing rapidly, and a primary goal of this acquisition is to facilitate much more rapid growth than we were able to support organically,” said John O’Connor, president and CEO of Oztek in a statement provided to Union Leader.
“I am staying on, along with cofounder, Dave Zendzian. We will continue to run this group as the Power Conversion Systems Division of Trystar,” O’Connor said.